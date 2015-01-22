CLOSE
Fat Joe & Troy Ave Make NYC Connection & More | Wired Tracks 1.21.15 [LISTEN]

Bronx rap veteran Fat Joe and Brooklyn’s own Troy Ave channel that classic New York City feel on a new track called “How U Luv Dat.”

Synthesizers and trap drums are shelved in favor of a boom-bap instrumental with the perfect blend of percussion, horns, and a proper bass line. And that’s without mentioning the gaudy raps from Joey Crack and Harry Powder.

Hear “U Luv Dat” below. Also find records featuring Killer Mike, Ty Dolla $ign, Maino and more below in Wired Tracks.

https://soundcloud.com/fortune_beats/childish-ft-ty-dolla-ign

Fortune ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Childish”

Austin Millz ft. D.R.A.M. – “Is It So”

DJ EFN ft. Killer Mike, Webbz & KXNG CROOKED – “If U Run”

Nitty Scott, MC – “Post To Be Freestyle”

Maino – Sean Combs

papoose-grimy

Papoose – “Grimy”

