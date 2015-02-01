Watch D’Angelo Rep #BlackLivesMatter On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]

Last night’s (Jan. 31) musical guest on Saturday Night Live was D’Angelo and he did not disappoint. The soul crooner and musician performed “Really Love” and “The Charade” from his Black Messiah album.

During their rendition of “The Charade,” members of the band (The Vanguard) wore all-black and donned #BlackLivesMatter and #ICantBreathe t-shirts while D’Angelo played his guitar a top a chalk outline of a body. The powerful imagery was only trumped by the passionate performance.

Watch D’Angelo and the Vanguard strut on “Really Love” below and “The Charade on the flip.

