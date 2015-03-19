The 15 Best Hip-Hop Movies You Can Stream On Netflix

With the hype being bestowed upon Kevin Spacey and his third season of House of Cards, it might be easy to forget that there are some really great Hip-Hop movies on Netflix, too.

Seminal classics such Boyz ‘N Da Hood, Juice, and Rap Sheet, might be available to for viewers to watch on Netflix, but are they all as influential to Hip-Hop as what’s on this list? While your Netflix queue might be hit or miss when it comes to finding a good Hip-Hop movie, you’ll actually find some great works of cinematic art that are pivotal to the culture.

From Jay z to Tupac Shakur to Grandmaster Caz, we have these best Hip-Hop movies that include content about one of the greatest forces in entertainment and music.

—

Photo: Island Pictures

