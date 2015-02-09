Iggy Azalea’s Number Handed Out By Papa John’s Delivery Guy [PHOTOS]

Iggy Azalea didn’t win any hardware during Sunday night’s 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards, but she still made headlines for an entirely different reason. The Aussie rap star went on a Twitter rant aimed towards the Papa John’s pizza chain after a delivery person handed out her personal cell phone number.

While everyone else at the GRAMMYs were preparing themselves for an evening of music and glamour, the “Fancy” artist was hoping to score some slices. After placing her order – a cheese pizza if you must know – it looks like someone at the chain took the number public and handed it out to their family members. Suffice it to say, Azalea was not amused in the least bit.

“I ordered a cheese pizza but instead I got tons of calls and messages like this one,” tweeted Azalea to Papa John’s Twitter account. She then shares a screen grab of the texts she received from fans by way of the phone number breach. It was just a handful of tweets, none of which garnered a response from Papa John’s thus far.

We just have one question: somebody couldn’t hold Iggy down with some better pizza options though? Swaggy P?

