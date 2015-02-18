Drake Scores 4th No. 1 LP & Breaks Spotify Record With If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

Drake wins, again. And for the fourth time, the grand prize is a number one album on the Billboard charts.

On Thursday (Feb 12.), Drizzy set music on its ear with the surprise If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late mixtape amid NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in New York City. Per usual, fans formulated their opinions on the project within hours of its release. Based on the result, the music was worth their dollars.

IYRTITL released digitally via iTunes, and Hits Daily Double reports that it moved an estimated 497,602 copies opening week (541,585 if streams are tallied in).

The tape also broke Spotify records, as it was streamed 17.3 million times over three days; attribute that to the strategic maneuver of pulling the music from platforms like Soundcloud and LiveMixtapes. Fans streams accounted for 6.8 million on Saturday alone, which was also record-breaking.

The previous record was held by Drake’s 2013 album Nothing Was The Same, which had 15.8 million streams in a week.

Drake will deliver his fourth official album Views From the 6 later this year.

—

Photo: Instagram