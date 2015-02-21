CLOSE
See Drake’s Awful 2008 Short Film & More Of His Worst On-Camera Moments [Videos]

Before rap, it was acting that earned Drake his chips. The world knew the rapper as “Jimmy” from Degrassi, but sometime after the show wrapped up and the So Far Gone, he and his compadres filmed a short film called Us & Them.

Spoiler alert: the flick is horrible. It stars Drake, his former friend Mazin Elsadig (who he infamously rapped about on “Wu-Tang Forever”), the always colorful OB O’Brien, and others.

Peep the clip below, as well as a list of Drake’s other awkward on-camera moments.

