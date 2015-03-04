Jay Electronica Going On Tour Of Europe & China, No Mention Of Mythical Album

Enigmatic MC Jay Electronica announced that he is going on tour in Europe and China this month. Of course, there is no mention of that mythical album, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn), that’s been supposed come out for years now.

The European leg of the tour kicks off March 6 in Zurich before wrapping up in London at KOKO on March 14. Then the “Exhibit C” MC is off to Hong Kong on March 17 before closing out on March 20 in Hong Kong.

Check out the full list of dates below and on the flip.

