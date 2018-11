Jay Electronica announced that he would be touring Europe and China in March. On cue, the Roc Nation MC drops the proper version of “Road To Perdition,” featuring Jay Z.

No need for any extra words here, just get to listening below. Does this count as a Jay Z feature, though?

https://soundcloud.com/rapradar-1/jay-electronica-road-to-perdition

