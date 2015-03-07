Air From Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour Selling For $60K On eBay [PHOTOS]

Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour has become a mere afterthought for the superstar rapper, but some shrewd (or sheisty) fans have found a new way to capitalize off of it.

They’re selling alleged air captured from the concert that was sealed in ziplock bag.

The Telegraph spotted Pennsylvanian eBay user stangeedon1’s listing under “Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour Air For Sale” where he made the guarantee that he “held bag open and sealed air in.” Right.

Despite the lack of evidence or Instagram postings to support he even went to a show, the bid has miraculously been getting attention, causing the price to skyrocket to $60,100 with 90 people competing for the prize. It has since spawned copycats and/or jokesters, including one poster claiming to having a commodity when he let a hot fart off into a plastic bag–while attending Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour.

The real story will come if someone decides to own up to the outrageous $60K bid. In the meantime, peep a collection of some of the crazy Kanye eBay bids in the gallery.

—

Photos: Maria Fitzsimons/WENN.com, eBay

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »