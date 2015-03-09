See Leaked Pics Of adidas x Kanye West Season 1 Lookbook [Photos]

There was only a matter of time before an official lookbook for the upcoming adidas and Kanye West release to became accessible to the public. Here it is.

Per Four-Pins:

We just got hit with an electronic mail from a dude named Logan containing the lookbook for Kanye West x Adidas West Yeezy Season 1 shot by Jackie Nickerson. You may have seen the god JJJJound post up a couple pics up on his Instagram, but this is the most complete look yet. Apparently, the lookbook was given out at Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris where Kanye is just finishing up a four date concert series. While these snaps of snaps are low-res for sure and it’s not quite the full spread—there are a some shots missing, of Kanye himself included—you canget the overall sense of things. Still, it’s a hefty amount of shots and NSFW nudity. You can see a few of the signature pieces, including footwear, closer and a lot of the details (read: random holes) that you’re gonna end up paying racks on racks on racks for. Even if the prices are out of your budget, which they are for most everyone, the gear looks pretty damn good when styled all-together, especially if you’re into the whole dystopian, Matrix look.

Last week, pricing information for the pieces in adidas x West’s “Yeezy Season 1” hit the Internets. Yes, you’ll need to have money to blow to cop just about anything from the release.

The lookbook, which was shot by Jackie Nickerson, sans the NFSW flicks (don’t worry, Four-Pins has your back) can be found after the jump.

—

Photo: Jackie Nickerson

