Action Bronson Tosses NYC Fan Like A Javelin [VIDEO]

What’s an Action Bronson show without him chastising, or better (or worse, depending on who you ask) molly-whopping a fan?

It’s happened before, and history repeated itself at the Queen’s rapper Mr. Wonderul album release show at New York City’s Terminal 5 on Tuesday night (March 24). Per usual, some overly jovial man hopped on stage. Bronson was performing “Amadu Diablo,” but didn’t blink twice as he dropped the microphone and tossed the man an irrational distance into the crowd in a fluid motion.

Peep the footage below. Also, find more info about Mr. Wonderful here.

Photo: YouTube