Kid Cudi Teams With Converse For Short Film [Video]

Legendary brand Converse has linked up with Cleveland bred emcee Kid Cudi for the latest installment in the Converse Short Film series.

The short film, which follows Cudi in his home town of Cleveland, Ohio, traces Kid Cudi’s rise to stardom as he walks down memory lane with fans.

“I remember when I first started rhyming,” Kid Cudi states. “I didn’t know what to talk about and everyone said, ‘just talk about what you know’ and I did and it was on from there.”

Peep the short film below: