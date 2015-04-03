Bangin Candy: Reintroducing “King Kunta” Vixen Briana Bette [Photos]

If you’ve seen Kendrick Lamar‘s super funky “King Kunta” video, then you might have witnessed the two thick specimens K-Dot was riding around with in the back seat. The dark brown sister of the stacked duo is Houston‘s own Briana Bette, and if you’re a Bangin Candy fan then you know we’ve had her featured in the past.

The lovely Ms. Bette isn’t just curves and cakes as she holds a psychology degree from the University of Houston and is currently in grad school. Standing in at 5-foot-8, Bette’s amazonian stature was definitely an eye-popping highlight in the “King Kunta” clip. Bette also runs a fitness and lifestyle program appropriately named Fit Butt Curvy and if that doesn’t give you an idea on how the beauty is shaped, nothing will.

Hit the following pages to see our latest Bangin Candy Briana Bette in all her delicious Houston thickness. If you didn’t get enough here, hit up her Instagram page.

Photo: YouTube/Instagram

