Kanye West Concert At Tower Of David Museum Canceled

One might ask, how could Kanye West possibly top jumping into Yerevan’s Swan Lake in his father-in-law’s country of Armenia? Announce a free surprise concert at the Jerusalem Citadel’s Tower Of David Museum, of course. Too bad that show got canceled for conflicting reasons we’re able to gather.

Thanks to the breaking news report from The Times Of Israel, West was either turned down by the Museum or quit on the show idea due to technical difficulties. A quick glance at the Tower Of David’s Facebook page offers one side of the story.

From the Facebook page:

We too are disappointed here at the Tower of David! Kanye West has cancelled his show here but promises to come back to the Tower next time he is here.

But The Times Of Israel reports:

Rapper Kanye West attempted to give a free, surprise concert at Jerusalem’s Tower of David museum Monday night, but was turned down for technical reasons, according to museum sources. Despite the lack of confirmation, people were streaming to the tower all evening in hopes of a concert, said a museum spokesperson. The museum is located at Jaffa Gate, near the Old City souk.

According to the publication, West, his wife Kim Kardashian, and baby daughter North visited Jerusalem’s Armenian Cathedral on Monday (April 13). The family then ate with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at a bistro.

The show was announced for the evening. No further word has emerged thus far from West’s camp or the Tower Of David Museum.

Photo: YouTube