Watch Diddy Bang Cassie On Camera For His New Fragrance [VIDEO]

Ever wondered what Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie getting it on in the bedroom would look like? Look no further than the Hip-Hop mogul’s ad for his new 3AM fragrance.

This is the same spot that Macy’s said was too racy to run.

Diddy spoke to Style.com about the commercial.

How did you develop the concept for the video? The concept for the video represents one of the things that 3 a.m. is for me. It’s a very one-on-one time. It’s a time to have fun and push the envelope a little bit. It’s definitely an hour where you would find yourself with a young lady. Anything can happen at 3 a.m., and in the video, you see a fantasy that’s in my head of what happened that night. How involved were you in coming up with the different scenes? I worked hand in hand with Nabil [Elderkin], who is an excellent director. I gave him the broad strokes, and we just turned the cameras on and let it all happen. A lot of the stuff you see, like the running up the stairs, we didn’t do it 20 times. We shot the whole video in seven hours. The last scene with you and Cassie is really steamy—what kind of reaction do you think you’re going to get from it? I think if people hear about the video, they’re going to hear that it’s racy and provocative, but I also think they’re going to hear people say that it’s beautiful. That whole interaction has nothing to do with sex as much as it has to do with love. My concept is that love is the new sexy.

Are you buying what Diddy is selling?

—

Photo: YouTube