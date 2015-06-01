CLOSE
HomeNews

Kid Cudi Tweet His Will, Wants To Wear Ripped Jeans In “100% Rose Gold Plated” Casket [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

Kid Cudi is preparing for his own demise, and  like any musician/actor/celebrity-type, he wants to make sure an important detail at his funeral is taken care of : his outfit.

He also wants to be buried with his dad — depending.

Cudi tweeted out a photo of the chicken scratch, which fans figured were lyrics. A close look at the shoddy handwriting shows that it’s actually a will Hypebeast reports.

Here’s what Cudster wants:

My casket needs to be 100% rose gold plated

I wanna be in my ripped Levi’s jeans and my Incesticide Nirvana

T shirt with my Converse

Don’t cut my hair

No matter what keep the casket closed

Send my body to space to be buried on the moon or

Sent through a wormhole with all my music

and my story on a jump drive, if possible.

Upon my death, all rivalries are deaded.

Dance and celebrate, no sadness

Let my fans have a separate funeral for me so my

family can mourn privately

Cremation if there’s barely anything left of me,

or else dig up my dad’s body and bury us together

wherever my mom sees fit. funeral must be

 

This scribble could still be lyrics, maybe a poem set to soft music for Speedin’ Bullet to Heaven? Or art work for the album? We never know with this guy.

It’s Cudi’ world, we’re just visiting.

Photo: WENN

kid cudi , music news

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close