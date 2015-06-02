Iggy Azalea Cancelled Tour Because She Needs A Mental Break

Speculation has been running rampant about why Iggy Azalea decided to outright cancel her “Great Escape” tour. The Australian and just engaged rapper has issued a statement clarifying why the tour is off and she chalks it up to needing a “mental break,” not low ticket sales.

The Grand Hustle rapper issued a statement explaining her decision to Seventeen magazine—versus, ya know, a Hip-Hop publication or website.

“I’ve had a different creative change of heart. I want to start totally anew, and if I stayed on my tour, that would mean I wouldn’t even be able to start working on that until after Christmas,” she wrote on Seventeen.

She continued, “On top of that, mentally, to be honest with you, I just feel I deserve a break. I’ve been going non-stop for the past two years, nearly every single day. I’m not in a bad place. I think sometimes when you say you need a mental break, people are like, ‘A mental break? Be sure you don’t have a breakdown because you’re sad.’ No, not necessarily. It’s very emotionally draining to be on all the time and going all the time, planning all the time. It’s a lot, and it’s tough. I need a break from everything to just enjoy what I worked so hard for, and I don’t really feel like I’ve had a chance to do that. I need a break to figure out what I want my sound to progress to, and I need a break to figure out how I want my visuals to progress.”

This is where we point out that Iggy Azalea has a grand total of one album and this is precisely the time to power through since fans are so fickle. No shade, though.

