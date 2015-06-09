A$AP Rocky, Diddy, Pharrell & More Attend Dope Premiere In L.A. [Photos]

The LA Film Festival know “dope” when they see it and they lended a big co-sign to one of Hip-Hop’s most anticipated films of the year. Rick Famuyiwa’s coming-of-age movie, Dope, enjoyed its official premiere yesterday (June 8) and all the stars were in the place to be seen. Co-executive producers Pharrell Williams and Diddy both turned out on the red carpet to support the film as did rap stars A$AP Rocky and Vince Staples, who both make their feature debuts in the film.

Cast members Chanel Iman, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise, Quincy Brown, Tyga, Tony Revolori, Blake Anderson, Kap G and lead star Shameik Moore were also in the building at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live. Additional celebrities in attendance included Marlon and Damien Wayans, Michael B. Jordan, Keke Palmer, Gloria Govan, Dascha Polanco and Empire’s Serayah McNeil.

Flip through the gallery to see all the flicks from the Dope premiere and don’t forget to check it out when it hits theaters on June 19.

—

Photos: Open Road Films

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17Next page »