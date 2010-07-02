Somaya Reece Exposes Joe Budden for Having “Erectile Dysfunction” [Video]

Joe Budden just can’t stop making new enemies as Somaya Reece “exposes” their relationship and reveals that Jumpoff is sexually inadequate.

Taking thing a step further while speaking on The Star & Bucwild Show, she makes the statement that he is bi-polar and also suffers from his soldier not being able to stand at attention.

“Cialis.com, for anyone that doesn’t know, is where people that have erectile dysfunction get pills…tell me I’m lying.”

Well…DAMN…SMDH

Oh yes folks, THERE’S MORE AFTER!!!

Outside of his “problem”, Reece also goes in on the rapper stating that he is merely an actor and is far from the person who portrays himself to be, something she realized while dealing with him behind closed doors.

[http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MCo_s8l5s0]

The saying is apparently true that there is nothing like the wrath of a woman scorned.

UPDATE: Joe Budden has spoken his piece through Twitter

mousebudden Chics bashing a N***a’s package = “I really liked him a lot & he hurt my feelings”…. Publicity is 1 hellofa drug.