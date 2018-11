Jidenna’s “Classic Man” is a song of the summer contender with plenty of spins and a placement in a Beats By Dre commercial. Now Kendrick Lamar jumps on the track by adding a couple of verses to the burner.

“That’s on my momma, though/I got piranha flow f*cking up your designer clothes,” spits K. Dot.

Listen to the official “Classic Man” remix with Kendrick Lamar below. Charm like a leprechaun, m’f*cka.

Photo: WENN.com