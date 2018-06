Jidenna’s “Classic Man” is one of the top songs of the summer of 2015. So it only made sense that Kendrick Lamar hopped on the official remix, which now gets its own proper video.

The dandy house party of the original’s visual gets traded in for cruising in a convertible and some parking lot pimpin’, and more turn up.

Watch the video for the the “Classic Man (Remix)” below.

