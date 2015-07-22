Dr. Dre & Ice Cube Cover The Hollywood Reporter w/ Cast Of Straight Outta Compton [Photos]

Straight Outta Compton season is so close you can practically taste it. Just ask Republican presidential candidate hopeful (and openly Hip-Hop stan) Marco Rubio, who recently stated his schedule had to be cleared in order to see the heavily anticipated film on its opening day of August 14.

Executive producers Dr. Dre and Ice Cube have worked diligently for years putting the movie together and as the days grow into hours away from the big debut, the two N.W.A. legends, along with Straight Outta Compton stars (Corey Hawkins, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Jason Mitchell) are covering the July 31 issue of The Hollywood Reporter and talking the Suge Knight struggle as well as reuniting the “World’s Most Dangerous Group” for the big city lights.

Here are some excerpts.

Dr.Dre and Ice Cube on Suge Knight allegedly running over two people with his pickup truck:

Dr. Dre: “I was there. But I was just leaving, so I didn’t know what happened until I was halfway home,” says Dre, who shares his Brentwood mansion with his wife of 19 years, Nicole Young. “I heard about it over the phone. Everybody was supportive everywhere we went, and we didn’t have one issue throughout the entire filming of the movie. It’s crazy that this happened during the f—ing filming of the commercial. “It’s just a really unfortunate incident. Maybe [Knight] was looking for trouble. I don’t know.” Ice Cube: Cube, who wasn’t on the set, takes a more philosophical view. “It’s the dangerous part of living in South Central,” he says. “Some people don’t care if you’re making a movie or not. It’s unfortunate because the movie is so good, so creative, so many talented people involved.”

Dr. Dre on N.W.A’s songs about inner-city life:

“It’s crazy how we were getting criticized for this years ago. And now, it’s just like, ‘OK, we understand.’ This movie will keep shining a light on the problem, especially because of all the situations that are happening in Ferguson and here in Los Angeles. It’s definitely going to keep this situation in people’s minds.”

Ice Cube on N.W.A’s early raps:

“It was always about free speech, being able to express yourself, whether people like it or not. That’s the great thing about being in this country, is to be able to speak your mind and not be censored.”

Read the entire cover article over at The Hollywood Reporter and flip through the gallery to see some of the cool flicks from the photo shoot. Do remember, Straight Outta Compton is in theaters on August 14. Click here to see the latest trailer.

Photos: Eric Ray Davidson/The Hollywood Reporter

