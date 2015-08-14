NBC’s The Wiz Live! Adds Common, Ne-Yo & Elijah Kelley

NBC’s The Wiz Live! is gearing up to be quite an event. Featuring a bevy of known stars alongside a handful of newcomers, the live production of the beloved play has added actor/rapper Common, R&B singer/songwriter Ne-Yo, and actor Elijah Kelley to its growing cast

The Hollywood Reporter shared details of the developments, along with which character the trio of male actors will be playing. There’s no word yet if casting for The Wiz Live! is completed, but there have been some crowd-pleasing choices made for the musical thus far.

More from the Reporter:

Ne-Yo, Elijah Kelley (Hairspray) and Common have been added to the star-studded lineup, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. Ne-Yo will play the Tin Man, Kelley will play the Scarecrow and Common will portray the gatekeeper to Oz. The trio join Queen Latifah, who will portray the Wiz in the live production, with Mary J. Blige playing Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West. David Alan Grier has landed the role of the Cowardly Lion. Stephanie Mills, who starred as Dorothy in the original Broadway production of The Wiz, is taking on the role of Aunt Em for the NBC rendition. And newcomer Shanice Williams has landed the role of Dorothy, following a nationwide casting call. Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba will portray Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, while Glee’s Amber Riley will play Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North.

The show hits NBC’s airwaves on Dec. 3 of this year.

