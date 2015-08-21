French Montana ft. Chris Brown & Migos “Moses,” Benny Benassi & Chris Brown “Paradise,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.21.15

This edition of Wired Tracks features new heat from French Montana, and Benny Benassi and Chris Brown.
The former, titled “Moses,” features Brown as well as Migos, and is co-produced by a who’s who of Atlanta’s finest behind the boards — Southside, TM88 and DJ Spinz.
The latter song, “Paradise,” sees the duo that brought fans Brown’s “Beautiful People.” Sticking to the winning formula heard in the ghosts of fist-pumping anthems’ past, the duo will have party goers dancing in no time.
Stream both tracks and then some below.
https://soundcloud.com/benny-benassi/benny-benassi-chris-brown-paradise
Benny Benassi & Chris Brown – “Paradise”
Sir Michael Rocks – “Perfect”
JoJo – Tringle EP
https://soundcloud.com/trinidad-jame/pole-technician-prod-young-roc
Trinidad Jame$ – “Pole Technician”
Chris Rivers & Cory Gunz – “Barz For All”
Young Dro – “Ugh”
Fat Trel – “All Day”
Da Villins & Vic Spencer – “Ike Eyes”
Hurricane Chris ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Sections”
