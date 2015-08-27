CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Premieres “Everyday” Video With Rod Stewart On Apple Music

Apple Music premiered A$AP Rocky‘s video for “Everyday,” featuring Rod Stewart, off his At.Long.Last.A$AP album.  

Billed as a “Hip-Hop Hollywood story,” the visual looks at the rise and fall of an artist, backwards. Cameos from OG Maco, Miguel, Mark Ronson and more.

Peep the video—directed by Emmanuel Cossu x Fleur & Manu, produced by Roman Pichon Herrera and executive produced by Jules De Chateleux—courtesy of Apple Music Connect, below or right here.

Screen Shot 2015-08-27 at 8.50.15 AM

Photo: RCA

A$AP Rocky

