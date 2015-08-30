Kanye West To Perform 808s & Heartbreak In Its Entirety

Today, August 30, marks the tenth anniversary of the release for the smash album, Late Registration, but Kanye West obviously can’t be bothered with sophomore year.

His trendsetting fourth studio album, 808s & Heartbreak is all set for a full tribute show.

On Friday, September 25th, Yeezy will perform 808s & Heartbreak it its entirety at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Released on November 24, 2008, the project–particularly remembered for its heavy use of Auto-Tune–preceded the careers of similar progressive singers such as The Weeknd, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake, and is considered a landmark album in that regard, despite critics mostly bashing Kanye’s vocal performance throughout the songs.

The somber tone of the album was also inspired by the death of his mother, Dr. Donda West, who had passed away in November of 2007 during a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Although none of the singles for 808s & Heartbreak reached No. 1 on the Billboard, the album still went double platinum.

Tickets for the 808s & Heartbreak Hollywood Bowl show go on sale to the general public on September 4th via Ticketmaster. In the meantime, relive the album’s videos in the gallery below. The video for “Paranoid” starring Rihanna is an oft-forgotten treasure.

H/T: COS

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »