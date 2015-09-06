Beyoncé Slays While Closing 1st Night Of Made In America 2015 [Photos]

A fresh opening day of the fourth annual Budweiser Made In America closed out by a Beyoncé show that featured her stunting in a Hervé Léger by Max Azria custom embroidered bodysuit based off of their Fall 2015 collection.

Check Queen Bey slaying in the photos below and on the following pages.

Be sure to check out more photos from day 1 of the Made In America Festival right here and a recap of Meek Mill's performance, too.

—

Photos: Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

