Beyoncé Slays While Closing 1st Night Of Made In America 2015 [Photos]

A fresh opening day of the fourth annual Budweiser Made In America closed out by a Beyoncé show that featured her stunting in a Hervé Léger by Max Azria custom embroidered bodysuit based off of their Fall 2015 collection.
Check Queen Bey slaying in the photos below and on the following pages.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 05: Beyonce performs onstage during the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)
