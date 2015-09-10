Jay Rock Reunites Black Hippy On “Vice City” | Wired Tracks 9.10.15

Hold the presses. Black Hippy is back (sort of), and we can thank Jay Rock’s “Vice City” for that.

A day shy of releasing 90059, the “big brother” of TDE bands together little bros, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul, over a haunting instrumental. The song title is a play on words, as the West Coast rap foursome wax poetics about their vices.

Stream Jay Rock’s “Vice City” in Wired Tracks, where Wale’s “Spoiled,” Mac Miller’s “Clubhouse,” Big Boi & Phantogram’s “Fell In the Sun,” and more are also featured. Pre-Order 90059 via iTunes.

Photo: YouTube

