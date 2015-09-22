Marvel Drops Hip-Hop Covers With Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube & More [PHOTOS]

Marvel Comics has been blending some of its most popular titles with some of Hip-Hop music’s most verifiable classics albums in what they’re calling “variant” covers. The latest round of the remixed comic book covers features updated takes on albums from Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Method Man and Digable Planets.

In an exclusive statement to EW.com, Marvel’s Editor-In-Chief, Axel Alonso, explained the latest roll-out of the soon-to-be collectable covers.

From EW.com:

The newest additions include Old Man Logan #1 by Tim Bradstreet (a homage to Ice Cube’s “Death Certificate”), Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat! #1 by Javier Pulido (a new take on Diggable Planets’ “Blowout Comb”), Red Wolf #1 by Mike Del Mundo (which pulls from Method Man’s “Tical”), and Weirdworld #1 by Juan Doe (Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle”). “From West Coast ‘G Thang’ to East Coast Wu — this week, we pay tribute to a wide range of musical styles and four of the most iconic album covers ever,” says Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief, Axel Alonso. Check out EW’s exclusive reveal of the four new covers below. All series will be on sale later this year.

As we’ve reported earlier, the variants will be released sometime in the fall and will surely be some of the hottest items to fly off the comic book shelves this year. Which variant thus far has been your favorite? Check out some of the past variant covers here and here. Let us know in the comments what you’re hoping to land.

Photo: Marvel/EW.com

