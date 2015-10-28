Action Bronson Almost Died After Scarfing Down Whale Blubber? [Photos]

Action Bronson’s food reality show F**k, That’s Delicious could very well be the death of him if he’s not careful. The Mr. Wonderful MC reportedly had a near-death experience in Alaska while filming that caused him to be hospitalized and to undergo emergency surgery.

The assumed culprit is believed to be the epic feast of Moby Dick guts whale blubber he consumed hours before falling ill.

“Well this Alaska trip turned into me having emergency surgery,” the 31-year-old rapper from Flushing, Queens captioned in the photo that depicted him out for the count in the hospital. A rep for Bronson told TMZ that “he was good” so the road to recovery has already begun.

According to the Humane Society International, whale blubber could potentially contain polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs), dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) and dioxin—and heavy metals with the contaminants said to be causes for nerve and liver damage, certain cancer risks, or obviously worse. Throughout the course of his three-day stay, Action Bronson documented himself eating Bowhead whale, Beluga whale blubber, frozen raw caribou meat and stew, baked whitefish with rendered seal oil and even puffed pipes of that Charlo Greene courtesy of local smoke shop, Good Glass AK.

Thankfully, Bronson is O.K. but assuming the cameras were rolling the entire time, Alaskan episode of F**k, That’s Delicious should generate mega hits.

