E-40 Drops 4 New “Choices” Remixes With Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, French Montana & More [LISTEN]

E-40 The Gamespitta easily has one of the top 10 Hip-Hop joints of 2015 with heatrock-turned-championship Golden State Warriors anthem “Choices.”

Since you can’t have too much a good thing, the West Coast vet has blessed us with not one, not two but four new remixes for his latest classic and the guest appearances are so vast, they’re sure to touch every sect of fan across the globe.

French Montana, Kid Ink, Zero, Slim Thug, Kirko Bangz, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Migos and Rick Ross all drop impressive features throughout to keep the record alive for yet another season of Warriors wins.

Check out all of them below and cop your favorite (if not all of them) on iTunes.

Photo: Instagram/E-40