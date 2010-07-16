Pusha T Of The Clipse Hints At Signing To Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Label [Video]

Pusha T of the Clipse is set to release a solo mixtape and has rumors swirling after hinting that he’s joining Kanye West at his G.O.O.D. Music label.

The move would allow the Virginia rapper to join G.O.O.D. Music’s roster of artists including Kid Cudi, Big Sean and Consequence.

The news of his reported signing was broken in an interview with MTV News when the rapper revealed that he’d be releasing his The Fear Of God mixtape September 14th, the same day as Kanye, Cudi, Sean and Consequence, a day they call “G.O.O.D. Music Day.”

Speaking on his September 14th release date Pusha tells MTV,

“It’s a great day for music, but it’s a GOOD day. I mean, you know. I been to Hawaii. Hawaii is a nice place. Good music is made down there, ya know. So, yeah, I was there. I can’t say too much about that. I think everybody’s gonna be in for a big surprise. A very big surprise.”

Check out Pusha talking G.O.O.D. Music below.