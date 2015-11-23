Rihanna Announces 60-City ANTI World Tour

The whereabouts of Rihanna’s new album is still unknown but the internationally known singer is already mapping out her itinerary for the ANTI World Tour.

Rihanna and her team should already have fresh passports as the upcoming trek will see them acquiring plenty of ink. Starting February 26, the North American leg of the ANTI Tour will kick off in San Diego and blitz through hot spots such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and Miami before wrapping up on May 7. Less than a month later, the ANTI World Tour European Edition begins on June 11 in Amsterdam.

Her very good friend Travis Scott will serve as the special guest for the North American leg while The Weeknd and Big Sean will share the honor across Europe.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 3 but TIDAL subscribers will get first dibs starting Monday, November 30.

Samsung has emerged as the official partner for the event and partnered with Riri for the ANTIdiaRy Experience ahead of the album’s release. According to data compiled by the Rap Up, Rihanna’s last tour, Diamonds World Tour, grossed more than $140 million. Somebody is about to get paid in full.

The Anti World Tour dates can be seen below.

ANTI WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Feb. 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Feb. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 1 – Phoenix, AZ. – Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 4 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

March 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

March 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 8 – New Orleans, LA- Smoothie King Center

March 9 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

March 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Arena

March 13 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

March 15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

March 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 19 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

March 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Time Warner Cable Arena

March 22 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center

March 23 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center

March 24 – Auburn Hills, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

March 26 – Hartford, CO – XL Center

March 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo

April 5 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

April 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 9 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

April 10 – Boston, MS – TD Garden

April 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Center

April 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 18 – Winnipeg, MS – MTS Centre

April 20 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

April 21 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

April 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 24 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena

April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT. – Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

May 7 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

ANTI TOUR EUROPEAN DATES

June 11 – Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena

June 14 – Coventry, United Kingdom – Ricoh Arena

June 16 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Cardiff Stadium

June 18 – Sunderland, United Kingdom – Stadium Of Light

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

June 24 – London, United Kingdom – Wembley Stadium

June 27 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park

June 29 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Emirates Old Park

July 4 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

July 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Refshale Island

July 9 – Hamburg, Germany – Volkspark Stadion

July 13 – Milan, Italy – San Siro

July 15 – Nice, France – Allianz Stadium

July 17 – Frankfurt, Germany – Commerzbank Arena

July 19 – Lyon, France – Grande Stade

July 23 – Lille, France – Stade Lille

July 26 – Prague, Czech Republic – Synotip Arena

July 28 – Cologne, Germany – Rhein Energie Stadio

July 30 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Aug. 2 – Berlin, Germany -Olympiastadion

Aug. 5 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Aug. 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Aug. 10 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

Aug. 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadion

—

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com