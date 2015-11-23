Rihanna Announces 60-City ANTI World Tour

The whereabouts of Rihanna’s new album is still unknown but the internationally known singer is already mapping out her itinerary for the ANTI World Tour.
Rihanna and her team should already have fresh passports as the upcoming trek will see them acquiring plenty of ink. Starting February 26, the North American leg of the ANTI Tour will kick off in San Diego and blitz through hot spots such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and Miami before wrapping up on May 7. Less than a month later, the ANTI World Tour European Edition begins on June 11 in Amsterdam.
Her very good friend Travis Scott will serve as the special guest for the North American leg while The Weeknd and Big Sean will share the honor across Europe.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 3 but TIDAL subscribers will get first dibs starting Monday, November 30.
Samsung has emerged as the official partner for the event and partnered with Riri for the ANTIdiaRy Experience ahead of the album’s release. According to data compiled by the Rap Up, Rihanna’s last tour, Diamonds World Tour, grossed more than $140 million. Somebody is about to get paid in full.
The Anti World Tour dates can be seen below.
ANTI WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES
Feb. 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Feb. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 1 – Phoenix, AZ. – Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 4 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
March 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
March 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
March 8 – New Orleans, LA- Smoothie King Center
March 9 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
March 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Arena
March 13 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
March 15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
March 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 19 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
March 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Time Warner Cable Arena
March 22 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
March 23 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center
March 24 – Auburn Hills, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
March 26 – Hartford, CO – XL Center
March 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo
April 5 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
April 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 9 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
April 10 – Boston, MS – TD Garden
April 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Center
April 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 18 – Winnipeg, MS – MTS Centre
April 20 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place
April 21 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
April 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 24 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena
April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT. – Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
May 7 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
ANTI TOUR EUROPEAN DATES
June 11 – Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena
June 14 – Coventry, United Kingdom – Ricoh Arena
June 16 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Cardiff Stadium
June 18 – Sunderland, United Kingdom – Stadium Of Light
June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
June 24 – London, United Kingdom – Wembley Stadium
June 27 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park
June 29 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Emirates Old Park
July 4 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
July 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Refshale Island
July 9 – Hamburg, Germany – Volkspark Stadion
July 13 – Milan, Italy – San Siro
July 15 – Nice, France – Allianz Stadium
July 17 – Frankfurt, Germany – Commerzbank Arena
July 19 – Lyon, France – Grande Stade
July 23 – Lille, France – Stade Lille
July 26 – Prague, Czech Republic – Synotip Arena
July 28 – Cologne, Germany – Rhein Energie Stadio
July 30 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Aug. 2 – Berlin, Germany -Olympiastadion
Aug. 5 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Aug. 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
Aug. 10 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium
Aug. 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadion
