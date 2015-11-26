CLOSE
Chris Brown “Fine By Me,” 50 Cent “Too Rich,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.26.15

Musicians give back in more ways than one around Thanksgiving, whether it be a charitable deed or an audible treat. Chris Brown did a bit a both, with the latter being a new track titled “Fine By Me.”

The song appears on his upcoming album Royalty, titled after his daughter and due in stores on December 18. Be sure to put on your dancing shoes before streaming “Fine By Me” in Wired Tracks below.

50 Cent – “Too Rich”

Asher Roth – “Wanderlust”

https://soundcloud.com/yasimelike/t-pain-or-wut-feat-plies

T-Pain ft. Plies – “Or Wut”

https://soundcloud.com/preign/colorsandcommas/s-Ogfm4

P Reign ft. Troy Ave – “Colors And Commas”

STATIK KXNG (Statik Selektah & KXNG Crooked) – “Dead Or In Jail”

Rico Richie – “50 Pac”

Benny Sings ft. Mayer Hawthorne – “Shoebox Money”

Otis Reed ft. Fashawn – “What If God”

