DJ Khaled Celebrates 40th Birthday At Club Liv With Diddy, French Montana & More [Photos]

DJ Khaled ushered in the big 4-0 during an eventful-filled weekend throughout the United States and where else would he celebrate but his second home away from home than at Miami’s Club Liv at Fontainebleau?

The born day party doubled as extravagant concert Sunday, December 6, as the We The Best general called upon some of his famous friends to entertain the partygoers who showed out to helped Khaled Khaled ring in a milestone year.

Diddy took that private jet trip fresh from Hot For the Holidays to do it big and even hit the stage to perform “All About the Benjamins” which was supported by additional appearances by Swizz Beatz, Fat Joe and French Montana.

Other celebrity cameos included Adrien Brody, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, John Wall, J.R. Smith, Damien Wayans, Shaun Phillips HBO Ballers’ Donovan Carter, Ace Hood, King Bach, Trinidad James, Steph Lecor, Alec Monopoly, Brainwash and Luol Deng.

Check out the pictures down below and on the flip. DJ Khaled’s new album, I Changed a Lot is currently on iTunes.

Photos: Addison Smith/World Red Eye

