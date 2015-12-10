Ice Cube Takes High Road On #GoldenGlobes Straight Outta Compton Snub

As previously reported, the omission for Straight Outta Compton in any category for the upcoming Golden Globes awards was glaring but Ice Cube isn’t taking it personal.

TMZ caught up with rap legend at Los Angeles International Airport to ask him about the recent Straight Outta Compton snub and he clarified that it was “all gravy, baby.”

“It’s a great movie but you know we’re getting recognized on a whole ‘lotta levels so everything from here on out is gravy,” he said as his son O’shea Jackson, Jr., one of the film’s many shining stars, lingered behind him.

When asked if he had any disappointments regarding the Straight Outta Compton snub, Cube replied like a G: “I don’t [make movies] for [the awards], man.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association invited the N.W.A founding member to do the live announcement of nominees in L.A., which was declined due to scheduling conflicts.

Obviously they wanted the attention to Hip-Hop biopic would bring to the fold but didn’t want to give credit where it was due.

Watch Ice Cube’s brief interview below.

—

Photo: TMZ