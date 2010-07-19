LeBron James Purchases $50 Million Home in Miami [Flicks]

Newly acquired Miami Heat player LeBron James is starting off his stay in Miami very comfortable.

According to reports, James is now the proud owner of a $50 million dollar mansion that was once owned by famed NBA coach Pat Riley.

The home which is tucked in the exclusive Coral Gables community has over 880 feet of water surrounding the property as well as holsters a whopping 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

[Peep The New Crib After The Break] more

The total amount of property that King James has acquired is 20,862 square feet.

Not bad for a transition, let’s see what the Cleveland fans have to say about this.

Peep The Picts After The Jump!!!