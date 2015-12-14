WGN America’s Underground Explodes With 2 Trailers Ahead Of Series Premiere [VIDEO]

WGN America’s upcoming slave drama series, Underground, is aiming to be 2016’s most promising new series, if not one of the most dynamic television debuts of all time. If the two inaugural trailers for the show are any indication, then mission has been already accomplished.

The series has long boasted of top-notch talent from the likes of Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge and Christopher Meloni and thanks to the telling official Underground trailers, we get an in-depth glimpse on some of the complex traits their characters possess.

Smollet-Bell stars as Rosalee, a strong-willed woman whose beauty will have her alliance being straddled on both sides of the fence. Hodge, fresh off of his stellar performance in Straight Outta Compton, plays Noah, the unbending field hand who is defies the IQ stereotypes of slaves in the 1800s and Meloni portrays a white man whose intolerance for the injustice gains him no friends amongst his own race.

The highly anticipated show also features the executive producing talents from team Get Lifted, consisting of John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius. Fans will instantly hear their creative genius at work as the trailer “The Plan” sports the energetic Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” record.

Watch the official Underground trailers in “The Plan,” which is told from Noah’s viewpoint and “Wanted,” which is told from the perspective on one of the slave owners, Tom Macon (played by Reed Diamond).

WGN America’s Underground premieres on March 9, 2016.

“The Plan”

“Wanted”