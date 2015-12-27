CLOSE
Action Bronson Announces The Human Highlight Reel

Action Bronson’s 2015 was rather quiet after he dropped Mr. Wonderful back in March, besides getting on the wrong side of Ghostface Killah and the Wu-Tang Clan in June. The Queens rapper took to Twitter to reveal he’ll be dropping a new project in early 2016. 

I know I haven’t dropped new music in a minute but *The Human Highlight Reel* is coming real early next year. #It‘sMe,” tweeted Bronson.

Bronson’s food vlog, F*ck That Delicious, has still been popping, though.

