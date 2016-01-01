YMCMB Back? Lil Wayne, Birdman & Drake Kick It On NYE

Despite the news that Lil Wayne and Birdman were at legal odds with one another, a photo of the pair along with Drake might be the signs that the tensions are cooling. The on again, off again music family partied on New Year’s Eve in Miami, with Drizzy making a highly-anticipated announcement.

The photos were posted onto Mack Maine and Drake’s Instagram accounts. While Drake’s caption of the group photo was cryptic with the posting of the words “16,” Mack Maine was a bit more descriptive as he captioned one of the photos, “United We Stand Divided We Fall!! #AubreyJustFinishedPerforming.”

Mack Maine also explained who was who in another group photo, with 2 Chainz and others posing for the shot.

“Happy New Year ya heard me!!! Yea that’s Stunna yea that’s Tune yea that’s 2Chainz yea that Hood yea that’s T@ yea that’s Mack yea 2 da yea love 2 da love!!!! #FamilyLiveAtDrakePartyHePerformingRightNow,” read the second caption.

The crew was all hands on for Drake’s New Year’s Eve party at club E11even. During his set, the Canadian superstar shared that his upcoming Views From The Six LP is coming soon.

Here’s to Lil Wayne and Birdman finding an amicable way to work with each other in the coming year. Hit the flip to see more.

[h/t Nah Right]

Photo: Instagram

