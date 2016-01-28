Neil deGrasse Tyson Ethers B.o.B On The Nightly Show [VIDEO]

B.o.B never had a chance. “World renowned super scientist” Neil deGrasse Tyson hit The Nightly Show to further cement the tomfoolery of Bobby Ray’s “the Earth is flat” crusade.

Tyson noted the danger of a “growing anti-intellectual strain” in this country that can harmful. It’s cool to think whatever you want, but if you’re wrong and have influence over others, “being wrong becomes being harmful,” according to Tyson.

Watch the ether, and the mic drop, below.

—

Photo: screen cap