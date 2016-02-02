DJ Khaled Gets Beats 1 Radio Show, Premiering Future’s New Album

They might not have wanted DJ Khaled to have a new radio show, but it’s happening anyway. The Miami DJ, producer, hype machine and Snapchat guru is getting a Beats 1 radio show called We The Best Music, of course.
Khaled’s show is set to debut this Friday at 8PM ET on Beats 1 via Apple Music.
Major key, indeed.
View this post on Instagram
BIG CLOTH ALERT ! MOGUL TALK !! JUST SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH @APPLEMUSIC. WE THE BEST RADIO AND TV DEBUTING THIS FRIDAY AT 8PM EST / 5 PM PST ! WORLD PREMIERING THE NEW @FUTURE ALBUM THIS FRIDAY !!! THX @THELARRYJACKSON @ZANELOWE AND JIMMY IOVINE. IT'S GOIN UP!!!! @wethebestmusic #Wethebest 🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑🍏🔑👊✊
—
Photo: Instagram
