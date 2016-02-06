Jay Electronica Disses Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent On Periscope

Jay Electronica is back in the news; nope, it’s not anything about that mythical album. The New Orleans rapper was on Periscope, and used part of his time to throw shots at Kendrick and 50 Cent.

Reports Complex:

New Orleans rapper Jay Electronica recently hosted a Periscope session for his fans and really let loose with some incendiary opinions. Early on, someone asked the New Orleans rapper to change out the Future songs he was bumping in his car to something from his fellow “Control” verse contributor Kendrick Lamar. “Nah fuck that,” Electronica responded at the 6:00 mark of the video.”Look, I like the one Kendrick song with Gunplay, “Cartoons and Cereal,” but other than that we don’t know what nigga talking about.” He did add shortly thereafter when someone attempted to echo his train of thought, “Don’t say fuck Kendrick, that’s still our brother.” Later in the video, around the 12:40 mark, he brought up Lamar again saying, “Kendrick is my son, Kendrick is my baby, Kendrick wishes he could be me.”

Jay Elec also said something about “slapping 50 Cent’s eyeballs loose out his scalp.”

We’re thinking this is going to end with 50 Cent going heavy with the meme slander because…Hip-Hop tofu beef in 2016.

Watch how it went down below.

—

Photo: screen cap