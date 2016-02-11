Lamar Odom Attending Kanye West’s MSG Show, Album Helped His Recovery

Lamar Odom’s miraculous recovery allowed him to get on a cross country flight, and one of the items on his itinerary is attending Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show at MSG today (Feb. 11). The rapper/producer frequently visited Odom while he was in the hospital, playing music that would eventually land on The Life of Pablo.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Lamar tell us when he was in Cedars-Sinai hospital … Kanye religiously showed up to visit and frequently played rough cuts of his new music for Lamar. He started remembering specific lyrics, which was one of the early signs LO’s condition was improving.

We’re told Lamar is well aware of the role ‘Ye’s music played in his comeback.

He told Khloe how important it was for him to be at Thursday’s show in NYC … to show Kanye how much he “loves and supports” him.