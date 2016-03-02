Lupe Fiasco “Bone,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana “All The Way U,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.2.16

Lupe Fiasco finds inspiration in SZA’s Kendrick Lamar-assisted groove “Babylon,” transforming the hypnotic song into a remix titled “Bone.”

With the promise of three new albums in 2016, the Chicagorilla takes a moment to vent about “the new generation of young sluts.” But then again, Lupe has never been one to hold his tongue.

“You gonna break your back trying to be like these televised hoes that you see on TV/ Trying to keep up with a magazine cover living unreal lives they heard on CDs,” he raps, critiquing how he perceives the values of impressionable women in this generation.

Stream Lupe’s “Bone” in Wired Tracks, along with Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s new street heater, “All The Way Up,” featuring French Montana, Azealia Banks’ “Used To Being Alone,” and more.

https://soundcloud.com/lupefiasco/bone-babylon-remix

Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana – “All The Way U”

https://soundcloud.com/confusedadmirers/used-to-being-alone-azealia-banks

Azealia Banks – “Used To Being Alone”

Your Old Droog – “Hip-Hop Head”

Khary – “Find Me”

https://soundcloud.com/justpeej/oh-yeah

PJ ft. Marko Penn – “Oh Yeah”

ZelooperZ ft. Wiki – “Heart”

DJ Carnage ft. Lil Yachty, Famous Dex, & Ugly God – “Rari”