Taylor Swift Takes An L While Rapping “Jumpman”, For Apple Music

You can bet Young Metro trusts Apple, considering he’s getting a nice check. In a new spot for Apple Music, Taylor Swift is seen rapping the lyrics to Drake and Future’s Metro Boomin-produced “Jumpman.” 

Nothing too crazy about that, save for the massive L she takes while spittin’ the bars on a treadmill.

Well played. But is it as funny as Tracy Ellis Ross’ rendition?

Where is the proper “Jumpman” video, though? Watch the spot below.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/715880947195863040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Future , Metro Boomin , taylor swift

