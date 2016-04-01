Taylor Swift Takes An L While Rapping “Jumpman”, For Apple Music

You can bet Young Metro trusts Apple, considering he’s getting a nice check. In a new spot for Apple Music, Taylor Swift is seen rapping the lyrics to Drake and Future’s Metro Boomin-produced “Jumpman.”
Nothing too crazy about that, save for the massive L she takes while spittin’ the bars on a treadmill.
Well played. But is it as funny as Tracy Ellis Ross’ rendition?
Where is the proper “Jumpman” video, though? Watch the spot below.
https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/715880947195863040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
