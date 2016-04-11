Kanye West Defends Taylor Swift “Might Still Have Sex” With Him Lyrics [VIDEO]

Kanye West still believes that Taylor Swift “might still have sex” with him as he said on the controversial song “Famous” from his most recent album The Life of Pablo. West defended the song lyrics during a concert in Manila, Philippines at the Paradise Music Festival and credited the song for breaking his writer’s block.

Just in case you never heard the lyrics, they go:

For all my Southside n*ggas that know me best I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn) I made that bitch famous

The line refers to the perceived boost in Swift’s popularity after West interrupted her acceptance speech for the Video Of the Year award at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. West and Swift have been trading barbs in song and though media ever since. In the latest chapter of their long distance relationship, Kanye West defended the song lyrics while performing songs from The Life of Pablo at the Paradise Music Festival.

Here is a transcript via Hypetrak:

“What I wanted you to know the whole time — you know, in the spirit of Nina Simone, in the spirit of real artists — this is the song that broke the writer’s block for me because it’s something I wanted to say so bad that they told me I couldn’t say. That night when I went onstage was the beginning of the end of my life. Lady Gaga cancelled the tour the next day. You know what night I’m talking about — when I just said what everybody else was thinking. So if I get in trouble for saying the truth, what’s being said the rest of the time? And I had to fight every day of my life when the whole world turned against me for saying out loud what everyone else felt, but that’s the job of an artist, of a true artist: not to be controlled by any finances, not to be controlled by perception, but only to be controlled by their truth — what you see, what you feel, and say what you fucking feel. You don’t know, it’s really overwhelming for me to perform this song for the first time and for you all to react to it in that way. That I fought to make that the first single off of ‘Pablo.’ If you don’t mind I’d like to do this song one more time, can I do it one more time?”

Kanye West made history this past week when The Life of Pablo became the first ever album reach number one on the Billboard charts exclusively off streaming. He also announced that he is planning an The Life of Pablo tour on Twitter.

