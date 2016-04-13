Xanny Family Drama: New Deadly “Super Pill” Hits The Streets, Looks Like Fake Xanax

“Xanny Family” members may have new problem on their hands. It is being reported that a new impostor drug called the “Super Pill” that looks like Xanax, but is 10 times stronger, is hitting the streets and killing anyone who touches it.

Rolling Out is reporting that police in Florida and California are warning drug users about a “Super Pill” that looks like a prescription drug, but is far worst.

The pill looks like a 2-milligram dose of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, called a “bar” on the streets. However, it is actually a deadly combination of Xanax and the powerful narcotic Fentanyl, which is used to treat chronic pain, especially in cancer patients. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Many people buying Xanax illegally may in fact mistake the similar looking Super Pill and are at an increased risk for death by accidental overdose. So far, nine people in the Pinellas County, Florida, have died after taking the pill, which can cost as little as $5 on the street.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that there have been 36 overdose cases linked to the “Super Pill” in Sacramento since March 24. That’s less than one month in case you’re wondering.

CBS News 46 in Atlanta has reported that officials have no idea where the drug is being made or how it is hitting the streets. Nor do they know if the mix was intentional or an oversight.

Xanax has been in the Hip-Hop lexicon for some time now. It is a popular subject in Future’s music where he has once claimed to pop 56 Xanax “bars” in month while out on tour.

