2 Chainz ft. Lil Wayne “MFN Right (Remix),” A$AP Ferg ft. Missy Elliott “Strinve,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.14.16

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz joined forces on what most fans assumed to be a collaborative project in ColleGrove. It turns out that the 13-track release was actually a Chainz with a ton of appearance from Tunechi, which explains why he only appeared on eight of its records.
Among the Atlanta rapper’s solo moments was a bouncy Zaytoven-produced jam titled “MFN Right.” But that changes today, as a version featuring Wayne hits the Internets.
Stream the “MFN Right (Remix)” in Wired Tracks below, along with A$AP Ferg’s “Strive,” featuring Missy Elliott, from his upcoming debut album Always Strive And Prosper.
—
Photo: YouTube/Genius
—
A$AP Ferg ft. Missy Elliott – “Strive”
Rae Sremmurd – “Look Alive”
Fabolous – “Black Mamba (Freestyle)”
Hudson Mohawke – “aMo Bishop Roden (Remix)”
Uncle Murda ft. Future, Fabolous & Jadakiss – “Right Now (Remix)”
https://soundcloud.com/inglewoodsir/tricky
SiR – “Tricky”
Ye Ali & Kirko Bangz – “Still Down”
Bodega Bamz – “The Final Finale”
Madeintyo –”Whoeva”
Grafh ft. Bun B – “Active”
https://soundcloud.com/ilovemakonnen/black-mamba
ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Black Mamba (Freestyle)”
FKi 1st & NJOMZA – “For What It’s Worth”
Cooley – “Ganja Sunsets”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED