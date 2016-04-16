A$AP Rocky Brings Out Kanye West For Surprise Coachella Performance [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky surprised the hell out of Coachella last night when he brought out Kanye West to perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

Towards the end of A$AP Rocky‘s 30 minute set, Kanye walked out on stage and of course the Coachella crowd went crazy. The energy reached a fever pitch when the opening chords of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” creeped out of the speakers. Then, the rabid horde of people high off who knows what joined in unison to scream the now infamous “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you” ad lib that opens the track.

From there everybody, including A$AP Rocky and Kanye West, lost their collective minds when the beat dropped. The sound system did put a damper on the moment though. The mics went out throughout Kanye’s performance, making it difficult to hear. Fans were already antsy after A$AP Rocky took the stage 12 minutes late.

Kanye, who is known for “surprise appearances,” is making a habit out of performing during other artists’ Coachella sets. In 2015 he joined The Weeknd on stage. Later on after his A$AP appearance, Kanye appeared again to join EDM supergroup Jack Ü (Skrillex and Diplo) to perform “Power.”

Watch the video below to see the show.